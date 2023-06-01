Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 21,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Creative Realities Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ CREX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.
Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. Equities analysts expect that Creative Realities will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Creative Realities
Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.
