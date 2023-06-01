Credit Suisse AG Purchases 39,280 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Salesforce worth $301,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $10.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,442,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,018.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $231,237.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

