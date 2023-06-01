Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,563 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $278,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,044 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,352,840,000 after buying an additional 537,808 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 23,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $102.14. 1,827,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,021. The company has a market cap of $177.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

