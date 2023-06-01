Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,151 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.25% of Accenture worth $420,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.73. 1,270,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,764. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $322.88. The stock has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

