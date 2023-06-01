Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,410,805 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American Express were worth $208,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded up $4.45 on Thursday, hitting $163.01. 1,874,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,528. The stock has a market cap of $121.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.52 and a 200-day moving average of $159.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

