Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of Amgen worth $333,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,302. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

