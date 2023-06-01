Credit Suisse Group Lowers boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target to GBX 37

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 37 ($0.46) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 55 ($0.68) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.53) in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Stock Performance

BHOOY remained flat at $10.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.