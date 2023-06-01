Creditcoin Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $67.95 million and $18.81 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003692 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000746 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007781 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

