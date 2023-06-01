Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Short Interest Update

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 5,080,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 203.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cricut by 113.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cricut by 43.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cricut Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. 252,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.90. Cricut has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Stories

