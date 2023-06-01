CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s current price. William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $1,266,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

