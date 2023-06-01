CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $167.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $159.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.55. 15,819,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,033. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.43 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

