CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $717.2-727.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $718.59 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.32-2.43 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.76.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $160.13 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.01 and its 200 day moving average is $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

