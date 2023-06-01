CTC Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,200 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,023. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.06.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

