CTC Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,873 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. Norfolk Southern accounts for 2.5% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,550.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 92,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 87,297 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,467,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,607,000 after acquiring an additional 84,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.57. The stock had a trading volume of 281,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,931. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.21. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

