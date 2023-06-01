CTC Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $317,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,682.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $317,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $652,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.89. 13,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.79 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.