CTC Capital Management LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.9% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DE traded up $8.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $354.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.30. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.