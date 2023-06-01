CTC Capital Management LLC Invests $916,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after buying an additional 472,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Republic Services by 206.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,486,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.92. 322,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.31. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

