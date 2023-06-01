CTC Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,703,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,333,000 after acquiring an additional 193,711 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 35,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 92,781 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 160,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 392,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,063,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,222,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

