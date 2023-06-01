CTC Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000. Alliant Energy accounts for 2.2% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.62. 479,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,119. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Stories

