CTC Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. TJX Companies makes up 2.5% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57. The firm has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

