CTC Capital Management LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 87.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Landstar System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Landstar System stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.80. The company had a trading volume of 120,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.10 and its 200-day moving average is $174.45. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.46.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

