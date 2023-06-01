CTC Capital Management LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $74,642,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 1,017.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,279,000 after acquiring an additional 664,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 96.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,996,000 after acquiring an additional 536,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $91.05. 391,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.20. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $116.32.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Articles

