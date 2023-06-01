Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Update

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,200 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cumulus Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cumulus Media from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 118.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Stock Up 0.9 %

CMLS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. 119,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,355. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.01. Cumulus Media had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $205.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

