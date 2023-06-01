Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Trading Down 18.4%

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) shares traded down 18.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 1,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 22,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
Separately, Investec raised shares of Currys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.
Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.
