Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Trading Down 18.4%

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) shares traded down 18.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 1,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 22,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec raised shares of Currys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Currys alerts:

Currys Trading Down 18.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

Currys Company Profile

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.