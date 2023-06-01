CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,920,973. The firm has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

