Dan Nicholson Acquires 31 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Dan Nicholson acquired 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.07) per share, with a total value of £152.21 ($188.10).

Dan Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Dan Nicholson acquired 28 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 527 ($6.51) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($182.35).

On Friday, March 31st, Dan Nicholson acquired 30 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £150 ($185.37).

On Friday, March 24th, Dan Nicholson purchased 6,314 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 473 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £29,865.22 ($36,907.09).

Great Portland Estates Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GPE traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 482.20 ($5.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,745. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 506.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 527.49. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -743.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.81. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 388.18 ($4.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 662 ($8.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48.

Great Portland Estates Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.66) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

