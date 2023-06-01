Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Down 10.3% in May

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 4,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,980,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,173. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958 in the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.