David J. Henshall Buys 20,000 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) Director David J. Henshall bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,412.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Everbridge stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 618,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,304. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Everbridge by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

