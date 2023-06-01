Decred (DCR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.75 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.72 or 0.00058486 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $235.60 million and $1.75 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00132382 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00038600 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00023255 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003751 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000463 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,989,014 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

