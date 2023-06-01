Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,745 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $35,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $348.80 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

