Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires Shares of 658 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 658 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.37) to GBX 2,550 ($31.51) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.07) to GBX 2,900 ($35.84) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at BHP Group

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.66. 577,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,118. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.17.

In related news, insider Gary Goldberg acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $58,371.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

