Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys New Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $1,481,079,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,107,000 after buying an additional 1,167,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,143,000 after buying an additional 1,136,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 404,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,829,000 after acquiring an additional 300,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.65. 32,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,691. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.82. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

