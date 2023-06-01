Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys New Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,227,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.40. 21,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

