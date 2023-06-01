Delta Asset Management LLC TN Makes New $31,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 4.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Clorox Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.93. The stock had a trading volume of 109,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,403. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.15 and its 200 day moving average is $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

