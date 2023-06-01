Delta Asset Management LLC TN Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 479,422 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $75.88. 909,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

