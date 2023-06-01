Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after buying an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after buying an additional 249,857 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 438.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,924,000 after buying an additional 179,931 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,224,000 after buying an additional 152,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $35,512,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $276.82. The company had a trading volume of 91,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,921. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.62.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.