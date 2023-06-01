Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,283 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.39. 3,370,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,359,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $40.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.87.
Uber Technologies Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
