Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,283 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.39. 3,370,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,359,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.87.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

