Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases Shares of 1,475 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in NiSource by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 625,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 429,503 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE NI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

