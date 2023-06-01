Delta Asset Management LLC TN Takes $33,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,761,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW traded down $5.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $643.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $668.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.59.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

