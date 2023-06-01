Delta Asset Management LLC TN Takes Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.83. The stock had a trading volume of 134,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,160. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day moving average is $114.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

