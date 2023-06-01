Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 5.7%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 3,003,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,438,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Denison Mines by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 53,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.