Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($5.68) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAB. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 382 ($4.72) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 413.40 ($5.11).

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 308.20 ($3.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 262.20 ($3.24) and a one year high of GBX 371.40 ($4.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,100.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 307.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 304.29.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

