Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Trading Down 2.4%

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.50 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.01). Approximately 35,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 57,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.03).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on shares of Diaceutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Diaceutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £66.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8,150.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Diaceutics Company Profile

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialization company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

