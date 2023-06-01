Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,962.50.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.32) to GBX 4,500 ($55.61) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.49) to GBX 3,700 ($45.72) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.03) to GBX 4,890 ($60.43) in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Diageo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

About Diageo

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $168.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.72.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.