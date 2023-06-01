Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Trading Up 17.5%

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) was up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.43. Approximately 635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLHTF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.08.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

