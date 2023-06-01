Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DDT traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 25.50. 8,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,202. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a one year low of 24.82 and a one year high of 27.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 25.45 and a 200-day moving average of 25.44.

