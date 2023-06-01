Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Insider Activity
In other Diodes news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $192,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,840 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after buying an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after buying an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after buying an additional 952,090 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Diodes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,905,000 after buying an additional 103,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diodes by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,919,000 after buying an additional 144,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Price Performance
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
