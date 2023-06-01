Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Diodes news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $192,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,840 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Diodes alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after buying an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after buying an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after buying an additional 952,090 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Diodes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,905,000 after buying an additional 103,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diodes by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,919,000 after buying an additional 144,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.84. 555,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Diodes has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.