Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Trading 2.3% Higher

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.59. 42,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 20,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $7.53 million, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 45,323 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (CLDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx USA Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted US equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLDL was launched on Jan 8, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

