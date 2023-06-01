Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, June 5th (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 5th.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA DPST opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $299.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $39.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPST. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 14,705.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

