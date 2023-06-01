Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.62

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 19138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Disco in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.13.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

